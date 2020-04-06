The art of the sea

This Bellingham fisherman doubles as a popular artist

SEATTLE — He has the soul of a fisherman and the eye of an artist.

"I've been drawing pictures since I could hold a pencil," said Tom Crestodina.

Crestodina always loved heading up to Alaska for months on end, to make his living on the turbulent sea.

"I fished with some amazing boats, and some really wonderful captains and crews."

But after his first son, Franio, was born, Crestodina felt an unbearable longing for his family back home in Bellingham.

"The first drawings were really kind of a love letter to my wife and my kid. I missed him so bad it was just like physical pain sometimes."

To communicate with his toddler, Crestodina took his training as a maritime engineer and gave it an artistic twist, telling stories of his onboard adventures with whimsical renderings.

"I started drawing 'cutaways' of boats that were like pictures I had seen in children's books that I loved. And I did it of the boat that I was working on."

"It was better than Skype," Franio jokes.

The cutaway views show all the imagined action inside the vessel, and tell stories about life above and below deck.

"The socks and the underwear hanging in the engine room to dry," Crestodina says, "The way crows come and rip open the garbage bags in the bow of your boat."

The artwork keeps evolving.

"If you can surprise people with the familiar, you can really have an experience with them. And that's what I try to do."

Crestodina has treasured his stay-at-home time in Bellingham with Franio, little brother Henio, and his wife, Anya. And his sons' natural curiosity has inspired his latest series of drawings for engineers-in-the-making.

Crestodina explains, "Specific detail of how these mid-20th-Century diesel engines work."

This fisherman artist has found fans for his work from around the world.

"We've connected with so many people, it's just really been beautiful. It's been really an adventure, as much as going to sea."

He still savors the thrill of hauling in salmon off the coast of our northernmost state, no matter what the toll.

"It's a tough trade-off. It's difficult."

But for Crestodina, family is his greatest creation.

"You can't make up time. But you can give as much as you can with the time you have," he says.

He gives Franio a kiss and a hug.