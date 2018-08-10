"Apple Al" fires up the Apple Bin Express as about thirty toddlers get to feel what it's like to be an apple in an actual bin.

The seven-car "train" of apple bins takes the kids to where the food comes from at Bellewood Acres in Lynden.

"A lotta kids probably couldn't tell you where things grow or how they grow. It's a huge reason why we love to do the tours," says tour guide Janelle Abel.

The Abel family runs the 62 acre farm, the largest apple orchard in Western Washington. They have 20 varieties.

There's a country cafe that does indeed serve their apple pie. They also make their own cider. But not to be missed, the "cider frost."

"It's delicious. it's Honeycrisp cider. Refreshing drink. We do have another slushy we add our gin to," says Janelle.

She DID say gin! They craft award-winning, apple based spirits here and serve them in their apple bar next to the bakery. Blake Abel says you gotta try the "Pumpkin Spice Liqueur."

"Every time you drink it, it reminds you of fall," he says.

And the Abels are proud to share what they've accomplished.

"In terms of apples, there's not a whole lot of us over here on the west side of the mountains. So it's kind of a point of pride to say hey, we can grow 'em over here too," says Blake.

Bellewood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian Dr, Bellingham, WA 98264

