BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — "Geeeeeet ouuuuuuuut!" an echoing, evil voice growls as Morticia and Gomez Addams step into the massive front door of a clearly haunted mansion. To which they reply, "It's hideous. It's horrible. It's home!"

Bad is good, up is down, yes is no in the latest send-up of the 1960's TV classic "The Addams Family," the first in animation.

Charlize Theron plays the spookily sultry Morticia Adams and says this is about fun and family. But it's more.

"What we think a family or the idea of family should look like or what box it fits into is definitely something that is brought up in this film in a way that reminds us that whatever we think is normal, is something very different for each individual. And that we are, I think this film is incredibly timely. Because, of course, it's a really fun film to go and see. But there is an underlying message that I think is a really strong one and important one for this time in the world that we find ourselves right now. And that is that being different is not a bad thing. And that we need to celebrate that a little bit more."

Allison Janney lends her voice to a big-haired, home improvement reality-TV star. "One of the great things about doing these voiceover things is you don't have to do anything. You just wear sweatpants and show up. No makeup. Nothin'. I just like to be comfortable and be able to move freely and have a lotta fun. Make a fool of myself."

Janney says recording sessions are one of the joys of her profession. "It's very freeing not to have to be committed to the physical presence of the character. You just have your voice. You just get to, and I get kinda crazy when I do voice. I mean I contort all over and y'know I don't have to worry about anyone."

"The Addams Family" is rated PG for macabre and suggestive humor and some action. It opens on Friday, 10/11.

Travel and accommodations provided by MGM Pictures.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.