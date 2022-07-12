The '80s are calling you, yes you! - What's Up This Week

REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy / July 12 / White River Amphitheatre
The '80s are coming to Auburn! Bands REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy will share that stage for a nostalgic night of music on July 12 at the White River Amphitheater.
Jay Leno / July 10 / Muckleshoot Events Center
In need of some laughs? Comedy icon and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno will be performing his stand-up act this Sunday at the Muckleshoot Events Center.
Hadestown / July 12-17 / Paramount Theatre
One of Broadway's most celebrated shows is coming to Seattle for the first time. "Hadestown" won eight Tony Awards including the coveted Best New Musical. The touring production is playing at the Paramount Theatre from July 12 to the 17.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.