The '80s are calling you, yes you! - What's Up This Week

Now's your chance to relive the glory days of the '80s music scene. See REO Speedwagon and Styx with Loverboy next week at White River Ampitheatheater. #k5evening
Credit: Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP
The American iconic rock band REO Speedwagon with bass player Bruce Hall and lead guitarist Dave Amato performs at the Xfinity Center, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass.. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy / July 12 / White River Amphitheatre

The '80s are coming to Auburn! Bands REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy will share that stage for a nostalgic night of music on July 12 at the White River Amphitheater.

Jay Leno / July 10 / Muckleshoot Events Center

In need of some laughs? Comedy icon and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno will be performing his stand-up act this Sunday at the Muckleshoot Events Center.

Hadestown / July 12-17 / Paramount Theatre 

One of Broadway's most celebrated shows is coming to Seattle for the first time. "Hadestown" won eight Tony Awards including the coveted Best New Musical. The touring production is playing at the Paramount Theatre from July 12 to the 17. 

