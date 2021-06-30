x
Texas Toast that's big on flavor - Makini's Kitchen

This dish is good at any time of day. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — If you don't want to turn on your oven in this heat, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a recipe that's just the thing. You only need a frying pan and a good appetite. Makini wrote, "I like this savory toast for breakfast (or really any meal). Serve it with a simple breakfast salad of power greens and a smoothie and you’ll be set for a great day!"

Credit: KING 5 Evening

Texas Toast with Sautéed Mushrooms, Herb Oil & Feta

Serves 4 

Fresh Herb Oil

  • 1 ½ cups olive oil
  • ½ cup vegetable or canola oil
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
  • ½ cup chopped parsley
  • ½ cup fresh thyme leaves
  • ½ cup chopped oregano

For Toast

  • ½ pound of whatever kind of mushroom you love, regular ole button mushrooms will do just fine, cut in half
  • Salt and pepper
  • Your favorite crusty sourdough bread, sliced into 4 Texas-style thick pieces
  • 2 tablespoons vegan butter, I like Earth Balance
  • ¼ cup crumbled vegan feta (I use Violife), or more if you like
  • Chopped chives, for garnish

Instructions

  1. Combine all the ingredients for the fresh herb oil in a 16-ounce mason jar. Give it a little stir. It will be ready to use immediately and will keep in the fridge for several weeks.
  2. Add the mushrooms to a large bowl. Give the herb oil a shake to ensure it’s well mixed, then toss mushrooms with about ½ cup of the herb oil.
  3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high, add the mushrooms and cook until golden brown, seasoning with salt and pepper. When the mushrooms are golden brown remove them from heat and transfer them to a bowl.
  4. Wipe the pan out, return to medium-high heat. Butter both sides of the bread and grill until golden brown, flip, and repeat on the other side.
  5. Top the toast with sauteed mushrooms, crumbled vegan feta cheese, and chives, sprinkle with a little more of the herb oil.

