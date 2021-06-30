Texas Toast that's big on flavor - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — If you don't want to turn on your oven in this heat, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a recipe that's just the thing. You only need a frying pan and a good appetite. Makini wrote, "I like this savory toast for breakfast (or really any meal). Serve it with a simple breakfast salad of power greens and a smoothie and you’ll be set for a great day!"
Texas Toast with Sautéed Mushrooms, Herb Oil & Feta
Serves 4
Fresh Herb Oil
- 1 ½ cups olive oil
- ½ cup vegetable or canola oil
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- ½ cup fresh thyme leaves
- ½ cup chopped oregano
For Toast
- ½ pound of whatever kind of mushroom you love, regular ole button mushrooms will do just fine, cut in half
- Salt and pepper
- Your favorite crusty sourdough bread, sliced into 4 Texas-style thick pieces
- 2 tablespoons vegan butter, I like Earth Balance
- ¼ cup crumbled vegan feta (I use Violife), or more if you like
- Chopped chives, for garnish
Instructions
- Combine all the ingredients for the fresh herb oil in a 16-ounce mason jar. Give it a little stir. It will be ready to use immediately and will keep in the fridge for several weeks.
- Add the mushrooms to a large bowl. Give the herb oil a shake to ensure it’s well mixed, then toss mushrooms with about ½ cup of the herb oil.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high, add the mushrooms and cook until golden brown, seasoning with salt and pepper. When the mushrooms are golden brown remove them from heat and transfer them to a bowl.
- Wipe the pan out, return to medium-high heat. Butter both sides of the bread and grill until golden brown, flip, and repeat on the other side.
- Top the toast with sauteed mushrooms, crumbled vegan feta cheese, and chives, sprinkle with a little more of the herb oil.
