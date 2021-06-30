Texas Toast that's big on flavor - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — If you don't want to turn on your oven in this heat, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a recipe that's just the thing. You only need a frying pan and a good appetite. Makini wrote, "I like this savory toast for breakfast (or really any meal). Serve it with a simple breakfast salad of power greens and a smoothie and you’ll be set for a great day!"