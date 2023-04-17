Texas craft barbeque with a Turkish twist? Diners are flocking to this Seattle pop-up

Outsider BBQ is owned and operated by Onur Gulbay, who hails from Istanbul. #k5evening

SEATTLE — A pop-up restaurant in Seattle combines Texas craft barbecue with the flavors of Turkey – and there’s often a line down the block to buy it.

In less than a year, Outsider BBQ’s slow-smoked meat and generous portions have earned a loyal customer base.

"He does a special on beef cheeks and every time I wait, they're always sold out,” said Kerri Petric, as she stood in line at a pop-up outside Fair Isle Brewing in Ballard. “It's like the number one thing you have to get. That's why I'm in the rain, waiting.”



While the menu is inspired by Texas tradition, the restaurant is named after pitmaster and owner Onur Gulbay's unique background.



"Because I'm an outsider,” he said. "(Customers) are expecting a Texas accent, but they are hearing a weird accent from a Turkish guy."

Gulbay hails from Istanbul but moved to Austin roughly seven years ago for work. He tasted Texas barbecue for the first time at world famous Franklin Barbeque.



"I can say he's the Jesus of barbecue,” Gulbay said. "I was just like, ‘I need to learn how to do this.’"



He bought a small smoker, then another and another, and spent years mastering the craft in his backyard. By the time he and his wife relocated to Seattle, the hobby had turned into something more. Gulbay gave up his career in tech sales and launched Outsider BBQ.

"My meats are Texas style, just salt and pepper, there's nothing other than salt and pepper,” he said.

Though Gulbay also offers scratch-made sauces on the side.

The menu includes classics like brisket, beef cheeks, ribs, and pulled pork. It takes Gulbay roughly 24 hours to prep, smoke and rest each cut of meat.



He also makes a rotating menu of sausages and pickled vegetables from scratch.



"It's hard, you have to be obsessed,” he laughed.

Gulbay does gets help serving from friend Gokay Taskin, who's also Turkish.

"It's tough to not be hungry when I see all this,” Taskin said.

Outsider’s sides offer a glimpse into their heritage. Gulbay makes cole slaw and potato salad with herbs, spices and pickles commonly used in Turkish cuisine.

"It's not fully American, it's not fully Turkish,” he said. “I can say it's fusion.”

Whatever customers order, Gulbay hopes they have the same reaction he experienced in Texas: love at first bite.

"That's the goal,” he said. “Making my customers, my guests right now, happy."