Test your hockey skills at new Pacific Science Center exhibition

'Hockey: Faster Than Ever' explores the science behind the sport.

SEATTLE — The world premiere of Hockey: Faster Than Ever is now on display at Pacific Science Center.

The exhibition explores the science behind the game through interactive sections where guests can test their hockey skills.

At the "Hockey Science Lab," visitors can pick up hockey sticks, step on faux ice, and test their accuracy and power by shooting pucks at a goal and target.

Another display gives visitors one minute to “block” as many goals as possible by hitting lights when they illuminate – a test of hand-eye coordination and reaction time.

The exhibition also includes a locker room display featuring some of the game’s biggest stars – ideal for selfies – and a local section with information about/interviews with the Seattle Kraken.