Think 'Guggenheim meets Spaceship': Tenino's Merkaba Marvel goes up for auction April 20

TENINO, Wash. — For years, Evening has featured luxurious homes on our special "Unreal Estate" segments, but the Merkaba Marvel may be the most un-real estate we've ever had on our show.

"The person who is going to buy Merkaba will be someone who wants to be away from it all," said listing agent Michael Morrison of Sotheby's. "They want to be one with nature".

"Think the Guggenheim Museum meets a spaceship."

Those were the instructions the seller gave to South African architect Anthony Philbrick, who designed the one of a kind, 85-hundred square foot nest that sits on more than 85 acres in Tenino.

"Everything here is fluid," Morrison said. "Everything is free flow."

Morrison said the vibe lowers its visitors blood pressure by ten points.

Walls are rounded. Rooms are egg-shaped. But it's also a house that was built for a family, where kids can discover surprises everywhere.

For instance there is the Rose Room, a small, insulated padded nook perfect for a little "me time." On the ceiling there's a painting of a softy pink rose.

Upstairs there's the room Morrison says everyone wants to see.

"This is the Copper Room," he said. "It's got all the health benefits of copper and just one small window pointed right at the North Star."

Copper is said to protect people from unwanted electro-magnetic frequencies. Potential buyers have told Morrison this would make a great exercise room.

"They feel like they can come in here and zen out and work out at the same time," he said.

There's no shortage of places to find sanctuary from life's stresses. Oversized, custom-built furniture comes with the home. There's a room to play a piano and a room to watch videos or television.

There's a saltwater pool within steps of the house. Glass doors can make it feel like an indoor pool or outdoor. The property includes a barn with bedrooms, a greenhouse, a garden, an archery range and acres of forest land.

"It's really peaceful here," Morrison said. "You see no one."

Green and self-sustaining, the house has geothermal and solar systems that allow for nearly off the grid living.

There's no place quite like Merkaba. The search is on, not just for a buyer but a steward.

"This is a sale where we want to have someone that's going to keep the spirit of the property alive," Morrison said. "Someone that's totally going to get it, and understands what the property's about."

That steward may very well claim Merkaba by the end of the month. The property will auctioned online by Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. The auction begins April 20 and ends April 27.