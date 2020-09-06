Television producer launches 'The Big Pitch' contest in hopes of finding Hollywood's next big hit

Prize involves pitch session to Hollywood executives and $25K towards developing the idea

SEATTLE — Courtney Lemarco serves as Executive Producer of the popular TV show Hoarders, which can now be seen as two hour episodes on Netflix.

Breaking into the Entertainment industry wasn't easy, but Lemarco is hoping to make the dream a bit more accessible, especially for under-represented minorities, through his contest called, "The Big Pitch".

Anyone between the ages of 18-25 can submit a one page explanation of their idea, along with their biography before the deadline of June 22nd.

"If I had the opportunity when I was young, I would have done a lot, sooner. Me being African American, when I go into meetings, I'm the only African American and if there are others, they are in secretarial roles," Lemarco said.

His best advice for those wondering how to pull off a great pitch is keep it simple. "Don't make it too complicated. And it doesn't have to be perfect.

Make it something that's current. Something that has to do with issues we are dealing with right now. There's a lot of fluff in Reality TV right now and right now people are wanting something they can hold onto and get involved with and have passion around it, explains Lemarco.

Lemarco moved to Seattle from Los Angeles when he was just 5 years old and even though his sites are set are more Hollywood deals, he says Seattle is home.



Recently, he started a Political Action Committee, with the hope of expanding production opportunities and jobs in the media and entertainment industry in Washington. It's called the Washington State Entertainment Industry PAC.

Lemarco adds, "There's so much talent here, but a lot of production companies will stop in Oregon or go over us and into Vancouver or east to Atlanta. And we're saying, you don't need to do that. We have every type of climate beautiful lakes, rivers, deserts."