Seattle's Teen Summer Musical takes new, original show into parks around the city

"Story of an Off Brand Band" offers fun, relevant take on current events. #k5evening

SEATTLE — With the pandemic forcing many theaters to stay closed or operate in limited capacity, the creative team behind Seattle's Teen Summer Musical decided to take the show on the road.

"Story of An Off-Brand Band", produced by Acts on Stage Theater, is an outdoor musical theater experience, with performances scheduled for 8 different Seattle parks.

The script is a collaboration between Michelle Lang-Raymond and Isiah Anderson, who directed the show. Cedric Thomas II led music direction.

"Teen Summer Musical always had a reputation of being accessible, especially to urban communities. But this is accessible on 10. We are literally driving a show to 8 different communities," shared Lang-Raymond.

While "Story of an Off-Brand Band" was written before the killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed in 2020, Lang-Raymond says it's relevant for all of us today.

"This show models what it would look like if you actually stopped for a second and actually listened to what might be the cause of the issues we are dealing with, not just dealing with the eruptions of the issues," explained Lang-Raymond.