Team Evening's 'Songs to Survive' - Playlist

A collection of Evening viewers' and the Evening staff's favorite songs to listen to in quarantine

SEATTLE — Team Evening has put together a free 'quaran-tunes' playlist to help us get through this quarantine. It includes staff favorites like 'Don't Stand So Close to Me,' by The Police, 'The Town' by Macklemore and 'Crowded Table' by the Highwomen! We've also included songs you're listening to right now at home!

Click the links below to listen on your favorite platform.





A HUGE thank you to everyone who submitted songs! Here are a few of our favorites:

My song is Harvest Moon by Neil Young. Makes me feel young and hopeful to be able to celebrate with loved ones when that time comes. -Mary

"ON" by BTS. There's a part in the song that says "can't hold me down cuz you know I'm a fighter." Thinking of my twins Zachary & Marisa. They're seniors at Lakes High School in Lakewood. Reminds me of all the work they have done and continue to do to graduate high school during this pandemic. And how they'll miss important milestones in their lives like their graduation ceremony and prom. -Sue Kurian

"my Sharona " which I have changed to "my Corona". I can sing it all day long. My wife had enough of that song a couple weeks ago. -Paul Lehman

Three little birds from Bob Marley...... (I am an ICU nurse taking care of COVID patients and I listen to that as I drive to work.... it helps) -Mary

Taking care of business, working from home & figuring out school work for 2 kids ages 8 & 10 has been an adjustment to say the least. This song gets us through the day! -Antoinette in Olympia

Pearl Jam Long Road because we're all walking the long road right now -Doug in Issaquah