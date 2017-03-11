Bellevue — This doesn't sound like the best idea. Team Evening gets to roll around town in a Rolls-Royce.

Adam Robertson from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bellevue isn't worried.

"I think you guys are gonna have a blast," Adam says.

From its traditional coach doors to an almost magical, hidden umbrella to luxury from bonnet to boot, Jim, Saint and Michael got to wow anyone who would wave back in a 2017 Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible.

The $377,000 beauty performed like a champ as the local television celebrities went to Safeway, gave a fan a ride to her car and stopped off at the drive-thru for some McNuggets.

It was part of the recent launch of the even newer Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, just available in the Seattle market. The latest from the British car maker was six years in the making and can be yours for $450,000.

