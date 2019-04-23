BOW, Washington — RIght of Chuckanut Drive on Samish Bay, you'll find an oyster oasis like no other, Taylor Shellfish Samish Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market.

Walk up to the counter to peruse the menu. Then, place your order for wine or beer and, "your best-shucked oysters," Someone will shuck them and plate them right there, hand them over, and you'll walk them out to your table.

It doesn't get fresher than that.

The menu boards list out what's fresh each day.

KING 5

They've got shucking blocks and knives if you'd like to give the art of shucking a try yourself or get a free lesson from the experts.

Cheers! Taylor Shellfish Farms is a destination in itself.

KING 5

Oysters aren't the only thing on the menu. They offer shrimp, mussels, crab and even Geoduck, but oysters are the star of the show. There's a working oyster farm just feet away. It's literally "Tide to Table."

KING 5

Enjoy them raw or on their grills. There's charcoal to buy inside if you'd like to grill em up on your own. All you've got to bring is your appetite, and maybe some sunglasses for that dreamy sunny day.

Taylor Shellfish Samish Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market | 2182 Chuckanut Drive, Bow, WA 98232 (360) 766-6002