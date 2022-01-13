x
Taste the cuisine of both north and south of the border at Jackalope Tex-Mex & Cantina

Texas meets Mexico in Columbia City. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — A new restaurant has hopped up in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood. Named after a mythical rabbit with horns, Jackalope Tex-Mex & Cantina is serving up food influenced by the cuisines from both south and north of the border. The restaurant is a collaboration between Jack's BBQ owner Jack Timmons and Graham Ayers who wanted to bring together a combination of modern Mexican with Central Texas-style smoked meats from Jack's BBQ.

Some of their menu items include the Brisket Enchiladas with Jack’s low and slow brisket covered in cheese, roasted peppers, and onions, wrapped in soft corn tortillas and covered in a savory guajillo chili enchilada sauce.

The Brisket Enchiladas are the most popular items on the menu at Jackalope Tex-Mex.

Like Fajitas? They can make them with Chicken, Rockfish, Shrimp, and even Oyster Mushrooms. We had their Smoked Beef Rib Fajitas with Glazed Quail and Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage.

You can get Fajitas at Jackalope Tex-Mex with Beef, Chicken, Rock Fish, Shrimp, or Oyster Mushrooms.


Jackalope Tex-Mex & Cantina
4868 Rainier Ave. S.
206-420-4796
Tuesday – Thursday 11:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.
Friday – Saturday 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.
Sunday 11:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.
Monday - CLOSED

