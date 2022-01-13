Taste the cuisine of both north and south of the border at Jackalope Tex-Mex & Cantina

SEATTLE — A new restaurant has hopped up in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood. Named after a mythical rabbit with horns, Jackalope Tex-Mex & Cantina is serving up food influenced by the cuisines from both south and north of the border. The restaurant is a collaboration between Jack's BBQ owner Jack Timmons and Graham Ayers who wanted to bring together a combination of modern Mexican with Central Texas-style smoked meats from Jack's BBQ.