'Taste of Iceland' returns to Seattle with free experiences from the Nordic island

SEATTLE — The “Taste of Iceland” culture festival is back in Seattle with a myriad of ways to experience the Nordic island.

The three-day festival showcases Icelandic food, cocktails, music, film, literature, design and wellness at various venues.

Eliza Reid, the First Lady of Iceland and best-selling author, is also in town for the event.

Originally from Canada, she’s lived in Iceland for 20 years and sees direct parallels with the Pacific Northwest – particularly the environment and passion for outdoor activities.

She hopes guests of the festival leave feeling a new kinship with Iceland.

"I really think that, even though we talk about nature and the proximity and all that, what you'll remember is the character of the culture and the people you'll meet, and that's what we're bringing here this festival,” Reid said. "The feeling of being welcome. The idea that we're welcoming you with open arms when you do decide to come and visit."

The festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Icelandic chefs are cooking fish and lamb dishes at The Carlile Room.

There are also a number of free events including live music at KEXP, a film screening at Majestic Bay Theatres in Ballard, a meditation class at AETHER, and a discussion about the legacy of powerful women hosted by Reid with fellow author Margaret Willson.