Get a taste of Central America at Antigua Guatemala in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Central America might be a plane ride away from western Washington, but you don't have to travel that far to experience the flavors of the region. In fact, you only need to go as far as Antigua Guatemala in Kent.

The restaurant, which opened in 2019, serves authentic Guatemalan cuisine. Owner Wilfredo Lopez missed the traditional dishes of his home country so he decided to start making them himself.

Team Evening tried a handful of them including the Enchilada Guatemalteca, an open faced crispy tortilla topped with mixed vegetables, ground beef, and beets.

And that's not all. Other traditional plates include Pupusas which are a corn tortilla filled with cheese, beans, or pork. Churrasco Chapin is a Guatemalan take on carne asada served with rice, refried black beans, and Guatemalan pork sausage. The Caldo de Gallina is a traditional hen soup with vegetables. For dessert, don't miss the Rellenitos de Platano which is plantains stuffed with sweet black beans.

The drinks also offer a taste of Guatemala. One of the most unique options on the menu is the Atole de Elote. It's a hot drink with sweet corn, milk, and cinnamon. There's also the Tamarindo which is made with the tropical legume tamarind.

Aside from the food, Lopez is also very connected to the people of Guatemala. He's made it his mission to give back. The restaurant donates a percentage of each purchase to charities that serve low-income communities and give kids the opportunity to attend school.