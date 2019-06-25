TACOMA, Wash. — KING 5 Evening's Jim Dever has a complicated relationship with American Ninja Warrior host Akbar Gbajabiamila.

"I'm making a challenge to Jim Dever!" exclaims Gbajabiamila.

The host has been known to taunt Dever for his previous performance on a ninja demonstration course in Los Angeles. So now, with the course set up for the Tacoma Dome tapings of the show, Dever is getting one more chance.

As the author of an inspiring book called "Everyone Can Be A Ninja," Gbajabiamila can't help but show encouragement. Even to Dever.

"Alright, Jim, this is your moment," he tells Dever at the starting line of the course. "You've been training for a long time for this moment right here. To be good is not good enough if you dream of being great."

Dever will attempt to scale the show's newest opening obstacle, the Shrinking Steps, a series of increasingly higher and smaller platforms surrounded by water, and launch himself onto a rope for a swing to the first deck.

"You ready?" Gbajabiamila asks.

Dever replies, "No."

Gbajabiamila continues the pep talk, "C'mon, man! Say, 'I believe I'm good.'"

"I believe you're good," Dever responds.

Dozens of real ninjas are cheering on Dever from the stands, even as Gbajabiamila's faith in his ability wanes.

"He's gonna fall in the water," Gbajabiamila says. "He has no idea what he's into."

But Dever launches himself forward and, one, two, three, four... He conquers all five shrinking steps.

Victory is within his grasp as he leaps to the rope that will swing him to safety.

But then.

The run comes to a spectacular end as he slips off the rope and into the water, hitting himself in the face, busting his lip and chipping a tooth.

"I almost had it," Dever says, with the taste of blood still in his mouth.

Better luck next time.