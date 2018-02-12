Seattle — Santa isn't at the North Pole this year- he's at the Space Needle!

You can take photos with Santa at the top of the Space Needle this December. The photos are free with admission to the Space Needle. Each photo has a sky-high view of Seattle and a glimpse of the Needle's new glass floor, The Loupe!

The photos are free with admission to the Space Needle.

Santa is at Space Needle:

Saturday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 21 through Dec. Monday, 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING