SEATTLE — Bars and restaurants may be closed, but some spots are letting you bring your favorite cocktails home. They're making it easy to make the drinks of your dreams with take-home cocktail kits!

Here's the deal. When you order food for take-out or delivery from one of these spots, you can also order a cocktail kit. You must order food along with the alcohol - that's the law. No alcohol by itself.

Usually, the kit will come with all of the fixins' for a specific drink, as well as a full bottle of liquor and a recipe card. Generally, each kit makes six or more drinks. It's a great way to support local restaurants and polish your mixology skills at home. Plus, no trip to the grocery store. Win-win-win!

You can grab a Margarita kit at Cure Cocktail for take out and delivery.

There are several restaurants currently offering these kits, but I tried out two spots - Cure Cocktail in Capitol Hill and Lady Jaye in West Seattle.

Cure Cocktail offers both pick up and free no-contact delivery every day, from 11 am-11 pm. They have multiple different kit options, but I went for the margarita kit. It includes three house-made mixes - watermelon, classic and passionfruit - along with salt, limes, a liter of tequila and two margarita glasses. The kit makes six (or more) margaritas and runs for about $50. You can also upgrade the kit for $10 to make even more drinks!

Cure Cocktail offers online tutorial videos instead of recipe cards. The margaritas I made were delicious, refreshing and really easy to throw together. And if you're not into cocktails, there's also the Netflix & Chill option, for the more laid back type - that's a large charcuterie board, two wine glasses and a bottle of red wine for about $50.

Cure Cocktail offers several times of cocktail kits, along with the charcuterie and wine selection.

Many of the restaurants offering these kits only do take out. I swung by Lady Jaye in West Seattle to pick up my other one - their Old Fashioned kit.

It comes complete with a bottle of bourbon or rye, house-smoked demerara syrup, angostura, and orange bitters, and Luxardo soaked Maraschino cherries. It costs $60 and makes fifteen Old Fashioned's. They even give you a little pipette to make sure you can get the proper amount of bitters from the bottle! The only thing that's missing is the orange for the orange peel garnish.

While Cure Cocktail does instructional videos, Lady Jaye includes a little recipe card in your kit. Lady Jaye does two different cocktail kits - Old Fashioned and Manhattan - so you have a choice of what to add on to your barbecue order. Lady Jaye is open for pick up Wednesday through Sunday.

Lady Jaye in West Seattle offers at home cocktail kits for pick up, along with their take home dinners.

Those are two examples, but there are other options! If you're looking for more, Eater Seattle has a list of restaurants and bars offering to take home cocktail kits throughout the city.

