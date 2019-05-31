ANAHEIM, Calif — If you've ever wanted to step aboard the 'fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy', now you can at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The newest ride, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, features a 100% complete Millennium Falcon ship for guests to control.

This iconic ship measures over 100 feet long and is the first one ever built to full size.

Once aboard the ride, each guest assumes a different role. Whether it's a pilot, a gunner, or a flight engineer, your team works together to deliver smuggled goods while trying to stay out of trouble. Every button, lever, and switch will affect your ride.

"What you're doing, the decisions that you're making, the actions you're taking affect everything as you play out," said Scott Mallwitz, Executive Creative Director.

Guests enter the Millennium Falcon through the same starboard airlock used by Han Solo and Chewbacca in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

After strapping into the Falcon cockpit, Mallwitz's best advice is to just have fun.

Inside the cockpit of Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run, each individual controls a different part of the ship.

Disney Parks

"This is something you've always wanted to do, someplace you've always wanted to be - who wouldn't want to be here?" said Mallwitz. "To go down that hall, turn left, and get into the cabin of the Millennium Falcon and get your hands on those controls? Just enjoy it."

