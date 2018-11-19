Whether it's pastries, cakes, or freshly baked bread, who doesn't love a good bakery. We sat down with Seattle Magazine food and lifestyle editor Chelsea Lin who shared some picks from their Best Bakeries issue. Below is the list of a few of the best All-Around bakeries.

Rosellini's 1413 NW 70th St 206-706-4035

Coyle's Bakeshop 8300 Greenwood Ave N. 206-257-4736

Columbia City Bakery 4865 Rainier Ave S 206-723-6023

You can see more of Seattle Magazine Best Bakeries pick in the November 2018 issue.

This story is sponsored by Seattle Magazine. KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING