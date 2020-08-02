The Irishman

Robert De Niro talks to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about his role in the new Netflix film 'The Irishman.'

KING TV

We start with The Irishman - it racked up 10 nominations including Best Picture and boasts an all-star cast led by Robert De Niro. When asked about his favorite part of the movie-making process, De Niro responded, "Well, it's all good, it's all good. Of course, seeing the final version or product if you will or whatever...That's great, to know that all that work cumulatively, here to there to there, finally got us to the point where we are, it all comes together."

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Matthew Rhys stars alongside Tom Hanks, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper in the new film based on a true story about Fred Rogers.

Sony Pictures

On the subject of legendary actors, Tom Hanks is nominated for his supporting role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. When Kim met the cast, she passed along some Mr. Rogers memorabilia... made by a Seattle company.

Jojo Rabbit

Director Taika Waititi talks to entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about his movie 'Jojo Rabbit'.

Fox Searchlight

The Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit is up for six Oscars - Taika Waititi wrote, directed and starred in the film... and is a frontrunner to win Best Adapted Screenplay. "I saw just how ridiculous it looked and it was really empowering, actually. It made me feel like, 'Oh, I can actually own this person's body and make them do what I want," said Waititi.

Little Women

Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern all play members of the March family in 2019's 'Little Women.'

Sony Pictures

Waititi's big competition is Little Women screenwriter Greta Gerwig. Her film is also nominated for half a dozen Oscars, including the acting categories for Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh. They filmed on location and agreed that the film is better because of it. They were reminded that their characters were real people who lived.

Toy Story 4

Tony Hale is the voice of Forky - a handmade toy crafted from a spork - in Toy Story 4.

Disney

Odds are Toy Story 4 will take home the Best Animated Feature trophy. It's also nominated for Best Original Song. Tony Hale plays the new character, Forky, and says he enjoys the message behind him, "for my story, what I love is he sees himself as just made for trash. But Woody comes along and says, no - you have a bigger purpose than that. You have value beyond that. And I just think God, what a great message."

Kim thinks there should also be a special category for "best fork."

Rocketman

Taron Egerton, star of the Elton John biopic 'Rocketman,' has a history of singing Elton's songs.

Paramount Pictures

Elton John and the actor who played him, Taron Egerton, have a good chance of winning Best Original Song for their Rocketman collaboration. The duo sang together at the premiere of the movie back in May. "I took a moment up there to kind of soak it in. Yeah. Amazing," said Egerton.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Naomi Ackie (left) and Kelly Marie Tran (right) talk to Saint Bryan about their roles in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Disney

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is nominated for best original score and sound editing. Saint interviewed the cast back in December and inquired about Kelly Marie Tran's character's intentions. "Am I good?" She laughed.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning return in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil."

Disney

When he interviewed the cast, Michael was very impressed by the stylings of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil - and it's nominated for "achievement in makeup and hairstyling." He asked if anyone got poked by an errant horn. "They worked out a way of doing Angie's that they made hers magnetic. So they could pop off yeah. Because on the first one, she was like walking into doors and the whole thing would fall backward," said actor Sam Riley.

The Lion King

Disney's The Lion King uses photorealistic animation -- a new approach in the world of film.

Disney

Finally, The Lion King is nominated for best visual effects. Jim interviewed some of the voices behind the incredibly lifelike animal kingdom. The film is a remake of a classic but the cast was ready to roar. "There is no trepidation when you're primed for it. You jump at the chance. Everybody wants to be put in the game," said actress Alfre Woodard.

You can see who takes home the awards when the Oscars air at 5 PM on Sunday.

