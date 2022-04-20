Tacoma's renovated conservatory nearly ready to re-open

After a $2.7 million renovation, a Tacoma landmark will reopen in May with new plants, frogs, and a living wall. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — There's a new floor-to-ceiling plant wall, a Golden Dart frog habitat, and a bog for carnivorous plants. They're all part of the $2.7 million year-long renovation of the W.W. Seymour Conservatory in Tacoma's Wright Park. The building re-opens to the public May 14.

"It is very very exciting," horticulturist Tyra Shenaurlt said. "I've missed the public. I've missed the visitors and I think all of our staff have."

Shenaurlt and her staff have spent the last month moving around well over 2000 plants. Many are grown in Metro Parks greenhouses. About half were donated by Amazon, which has its own greenhouses.

All of the plants are finding a new home here. And what a home it is! Built in 1908, the 114-year-old Seymour Conservatory is one of only three public Victorian conservatories on the West Coast.

"You get the feeling like you are being transported back in time — the good parts anyway," Shenaurlt said. "It's lovely. It's a really special building."

Back in Victorian times, people collected the oddest plants possible. That's when most of the Monkey Puzzle trees in our area were planted. The Seymour Conservatory carries on the tradition, taking care of the strange and the odd.

"This is a Begonia Ferox," Shenaurlt said, holding a leafy plant with teeth-like cones on its leaves. "You can touch it. It's not sharp. It just looks a little frightening."

It actually seems happy to be in such a warm and toasty building. The frogs will like it too.