Unique Tacoma taproom offers a sweet and savory gathering place for friends

Pint & Pie owner Greg Steed says his public house is both family-friendly and dog-friendly. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — Greg Steed, who already owns the award winning Northwest Brewing Company, is trying to get the word out Pint and Pie Public House, which lies catty-corner from the Temple Theater in Tacoma's historic Stadium District.

"We really want this to be a local hang-out," Steed says. "We only serve beer, wine and cider. No liquor. Kids are welcome. They can even sit at the bar because we don't serve anything over the bar. So it's just kind of a neighborhood vibe."

He has turned the side yard into a dog friendly beer garden where cornhole players gather during the Summer. On every 2nd and 4th Thursday night, he offers trivia contests where a $25 gift card is up for grabs.

Pint and Pie offers locally brewed beers like the popular Stormy Days IPA. It delivers a citrus and slight pine nose, then finishes with grapefruit and tangerine flavors. These are available on tap or in cans.

That explains the "pint" part of the name, but what about the pies?

They offer savory pies like the chicken pot pie is made with herb roasted chicken breast in a delicate tarragon rosemary cream sauce with red bell peppers and potatoes. We also tried the Mac & Cheese pot pie, with macaroni shells set in a smoked white cheddar sauce and baked in our butter crust and that's what will bring us back.

For dessert there are sweet pies which change daily.