TACOMA, Wash. — The oldest neighborhood in Tacoma is perhaps one of the coolest. Aptly named Old Town is a small, cute pocket of Tacoma right along the water. From parks to restaurants to local shops, there's something for everyone in this quiet neighborhood.

Old Town was founded by Job Carr in 1865, although the Puyallup tribe lived on the land for many years before Carr arrived. Tacoma was built around Old Town, so there's plenty of spots in the neighborhood that honor the city's history.

Tacoma's Old Town neighborhood is where it all began.

It's only fitting that Tacoma's oldest neighborhood has Tacoma's oldest saloon: The Spar, a combination coffee shop and bar. Built in 1917, it was named The Spar in 1926.

Old Town has plenty of other spots to grab a quick bite and drink. Right near the Old Town Dock is Northern Fish Co, which sells highly-recommended smoked salmon. On N 30th Street is Montamara Kitchen, which serves breakfast and lunch.

If you're looking to do a little shopping, Cupboard & Clay sells artful tile for the home -- while Throwing Mud Gallery invites people to get in touch with their artistic side with pottery classes.

The Spar is the oldest bar in Tacoma.

The streets around Old Town are worth checking out, too. Walk up hilly N Carr Street for a truly intense workout, and then stroll along N Tacoma Ave for some gorgeous houses and beautiful views of the water.

Old Town has plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy. There's a sliver of beach right along Ruston Way, although the water in Commencement Bay is a tad chilly for swimming. Old Town also has several parks -- Jack Hyde Park, the Tacoma Chinese Reconciliation Park, and Old Town Park.

Old Town Park hosts concerts in the summer.

In the summer, Old Town park hosts concerts as well as the BLUES ON! Blues Fest. But it's still a great place to visit any time of the year, thanks to its playground and Job Carr cabin museum.

Old Town might be the oldest neighborhood in Tacoma, but it's certainly now slowing down. There's nothing better than strolling along the water on a sunny day, taking in everything Old Town has to offer.

