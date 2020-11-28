Tacoma Gift Guide 2020: 3 shops offering comfort and coziness for Christmas

Here's a quick roundup of special gifts starting at $14

TACOMA, Wash. — Our first stop is Compass Rose, which is going for a cozy theme this holiday season



“A lot of people are maybe not spending as much so what they do buy they want to take a lot of pride in and be just as excited to give,” says Proctor store manager Tonya Schneider. There is also a Compass Rose in Olympia.

Schneider says Le Crueset cookware, starting at $250, has been a popular seller since the weather turned.

“It's an enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that will last your lifetime,” she says.



Compass Rose also offers a wide array of cookbooks for those looking for adventures in the kitchen.



Handcrafted Motawi tiles, made in Michigan, range from $40 to $160.

For the budget minded, Compass Rose also offers locally made jewelry and a local soap line called Bicycle Soap Co, both in the $25 range.



Around the block, at the Pacific Northwest Shop, Matt Evans says 2020 should end on a good note.

“We just want to bring some local comfort into people's homes for the holiday,” he says. There is also a Pacific Northwest Shop in Seattle.

Among the many ornaments they offer from Glass Eye Studio are some vintage 1980 era Santas at $48 and some jellyfish sculptures at $54.

Since the pandemic began the Proctor shop has sold thousands of $14 handmade face masks they feature in the window.

Some feature very local designs.



“So it is definitely the item of the year,” says Evans.

Foodies can spice up popcorn with a $32 assortment or make their own pretzels with a $20 kit.

Stumped this season? Stocklist, in Tacoma’s Museum District, can help



“We give people the opportunity to ask us questions,” says Devin Anding. “We give them ideas if maybe they're stumped on what to give as a stocking stuffer or to a co-worker.”

Watercolor prints made by Everett artist Elizabeth Person make a nice local gift. Her mounted mountain ranges --at $52--are especially popular.



San Francisco based Cavallini has just started selling puzzles made from vintage prints. They are 1000 pieces and retail for $22.

“Some people say they take about a week to do and we got them in a bunch of different varieties,” says Anding.