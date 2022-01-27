The Tacoma Home & Garden Show is blooming at the Tacoma Dome - What's Up This Week

If you're looking for a fun way to spend the last weekend of January, here are some suggestions!
Chelsea Handler / Feb. 2-3 / Paramount Theatre
She's a comedian, a TV personality, and a New York Times bestselling author. Chelsea Handler is coming to Seattle for some comedy as part of her "Vaccinated and Horny" tour. She'll be doing two shows at the Paramount Theatre on Feb. 2 and 3.
Tacoma Home & Garden Show / Jan. 28-30 / Tacoma Dome
The Tacoma Home & Garden Show offers innovative products and hundreds of experts under one big roof, including real estate and design consultants Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from the hit HGTV show "Unsellable Houses." The show runs Friday through Sunday at the Tacoma Dome.
Armchair Expert / Feb. 1 / Paramount Theatre
Ever see a podcast recorded live? "Armchair Expert" is hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. They ask everyone from A-List celebrities, authors, and politicians to open up about their personal struggles. You can be a part of "Armchaired & Dangerous Live" when it comes to the Paramount on Feb. 1.
War / Jan. 29 / Pantages Theater
For half a century, multi-platinum-selling group War have been singing their timeless classics like "Low Rider," "Why Can't We Be Friends," and the "Cisco Kid." You can sing along when they play the Pantages Theater in Tacoma on Saturday night.
