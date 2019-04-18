TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Rainiers front office employees Casey Catherwood and A.J. Garcia only needed to work together for a few weeks before Catherwood realized something about the new guy.

“He doesn't know anything,” laughed Catherwood. “He's clueless. We got to get him out and culture this young man a little bit.

“I am the new guy”, laughed Garcia.

And that’s how a video series was born. “This is R City” follows the two friends as they learn as much about Tacoma as they can over the course of a baseball season.

Their first video was about the Tacoma burger scene, with stops at Shake Shake Shake, Patty’s and Burger Soul. In the second video, they explored the barbershop scene. The videos are posted to YouTube and play on the big screen at Cheney Stadium.

It hasn’t taken long for newcomer Garcia to fall for the city.

“There's probably no cooler way to be able to learn about your new home then to run around town and eat at all the different restaurants and meet all of these cool people,” he says. “It’s really been exciting.”