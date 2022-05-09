Outrageous agua fresca at this Point Ruston taqueria

Taco Street at the Point Ruston Public Market serves street tacos and their twist on agua fresca. #k5evening

RUSTON, Wash. — Want street tacos and out-of-this-world agua fresca? Head to Taco Street in the Point Ruston Public Market.

Taco Street is owned by a devoted husband and wife team, Martin and Elonka Perez. Martin is from the Chihuahua region of Mexico, while Elonka is from Orange County. Taco Street takes inspiration from both of their backgrounds for the food, which features street tacos and foods inspired by the Chihuahua region.

One of their most eye-catching menu items is the agua loca, a supercharged version of the classic agua fresca featuring a collection of Mexican candy on top and other delightful garnishes.

But don't let the colorful drinks distract you! Taco Street's food is also delicious. Their Taco Street plate — four el pastor tacos, beans, and rice — is sure to fill you up. A great sharable option is their taquitos, which are also vegetarian-friendly.