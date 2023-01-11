Satisfy your sweet tooth with these six locally-made cookies

Take a cookie tour of Western Washington, from Chehalis to Seattle and Sequim. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Craving a delicious, locally-made cookie?

Here are six options to satisfy your sweet tooth from around Western Washington!

Macadons in Renton

Pretty as a picture, these macarons are made with flavors that take customers on an international tasting trip.



"The most unique ones I would say are the ube, we also have passion fruit and guava, lychee, Thai tea,” said owner Michael Huynh.

Related Articles Renton dessert shop infuses unique flavors in traditional macarons

Each batch takes five hours to make, giving the macarons a satisfying, chewy texture. Customers can also customize cookies.



Macadons is open Tuesday – Sunday and is located at 826 S. Third Street in Renton.

Treat Cookies in Burien

Treat more than lives up to its name by serving huge cookies with a rotating menu of creative flavors, like chocolate milkshake with french fries.

Chelsey Hancock and her mom Monica Barret launched the business during the pandemic and name cookies after other women they know and admire. There's also a man behind their inspiration — Chelsey's dad, who worked as a chef before his death and instilled a love for serving others.

"There's nothing better than bringing someone something that you made. It's such a gift from the heart,” Hancock said.

Treat is open Thursday – Saturday and is located at 825 S.W. 152nd St. in Burien. They’re also featured inside Climate Pledge Arena.





According to Yelp, the best cookies in Washington State are in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood, at Bell's Cookie Company. The bakery is named for Chief Recipe Tester Isabella — whose parents Tomas and Brooke Perez run the place.



"My shirt says you're never too old for milk and cookies, which is very true. We believe that,” Tomas said.





The former caterers developed recipes that evoke nostalgia, from a s’mores option to one made with potato chips, dark chocolate toffee, and pecans. Customers who buy a dozen are met with a congratulatory ringing of — naturally — a bell.

Bell’s Cookie Co. is open Tuesday – Saturday and is located at 6900 E. Green Lake Way N., Ste. D, in Seattle.

Coping Cookies in Seattle

Capitol Hill is home to a cookie company that spreads sweetness in more ways than one.



Coping Cookies advocates for mental health awareness through social media posts and monthly non-profit donations. Owners Sam Padilla and Ash Hernandez are partners in business and life, and their creations are incredibly filling. There are only four cookies per box.

Related Articles These cookies help spread mental health awareness





"Okay, but that's enough — you're not going to want any more,” Padilla said.

“One box weighs about two pounds," Hernandez added.

Coping Cookies can be pre-ordered online and is opening a storefront soon on Capitol Hill.

Pacific Northwest Cookie Company in Chehalis

Can't do gluten or dairy? This Chehalis family-run small business has you covered!

Pacific Northwest Cookie Company was founded by Callie Carpenter and specializes in vegan, gluten-free and soy free cookies — inspired by her brother Nate's food allergies.



"He was like, 'Well Callie, I have to be a part of it because it's kind of my company in a way.’” she said, laughing.

Related Articles Baking tasty gluten-free cookies is a family affair in Chehalis

Nate, her mom and dad, and other family members all help keep the operation running. Their cookies are so popular, they sell 100,000 nationwide every year.

Pacific Northwest Cookie Company treats are available at a number of local stores and can be ordered online.

Cookie Daughters in Sequim

In the world of small custom cookie companies, Cookie Daughters is doing great business in Sequim.

Founder Sarah Harrington named it after the two little girls who inspire her work: her daughters.

Related Articles Cookies for a cause from Olympic Peninsula baker

She makes scratch cookies and hand-decorates each one, celebrating everything from national parks and house plants to “Stranger Things.” Harrington uses a 3-D printer to customize shapes, and offers classes to other home bakers who want to expand their repertoire.