The surprisingly sweet behind-the-scenes story of horror film 'Halloween Ends'

SEATTLE — After more than four decades in the making, “Halloween Ends” marks the final chapter for the franchise first launched in 1978.

But despite the gore and horror, there’s also a sweet side to the new film. Lifelong bonds were made behind-the-scenes.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays “Final Girl” Laurie Strode, said the work she’s done, particularly over the past three films, has been life changing.

"We've become a family, which is an unusual aspect of making a movie," she said. "I don't usually have that happen."



One member of that family is another legacy character — Lindsey, who Laurie babysat in the original film. She's played by actress and "Real Housewife" Kyle Richards, who said Curtis hasn’t changed in 44 years.



"My last day of shooting the original one, she picked me up and carried me all the way to my dressing room — I don't know how many blocks away it was," Richards said. "She was just very nurturing and loving, and she's still that Jamie today.”

As for whether her character would watch her real-life reality television series, Richards said definitively, no.

"Lindsey does not watch the "Real Housewives." She does not need that stress in her life,” Richards laughed. “She's in a whole other world, I don't even think she's ever even heard of the Housewives.”

Andi Matichak also returns in "Halloween Ends" as Laurie's granddaughter. Just like Curtis before her, Matichak had never screamed before shooting a “Halloween” movie.



"I remember having a word with myself beforehand like, 'Okay, you've just got to do it. You've just got to commit, do it,” she said. “You cannot practice it. I mean, maybe you can. I didn't practice it — I live in an apartment in New York, it would not be a good idea."

She said the release of “Halloween Ends” is bittersweet. While she’s relieved to not keep the secrets any more, it also marks the end of a journey she's loved.

"Everyone's going to have a very strong opinion about it, I'm sure,” she said. "I think the best compliment would come from them being speechless, hopefully."