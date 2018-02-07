"Well, I started bogie boarding when I was two and then surfing when I was five," said eight year old surfer, Chloe Platenius.

In Tofino British Colombia women of all ages draw a line in the sand to say they rule the waves. Nicole Lohse, from Surf Sisters Surf school helps women of all ages learn how to surf.

"I mean, I started at 50 and now I'm 60, so I don't know, if that inspires someone then that's great," said 60 year old surfer, Lynda Thicke.

Anyone can take Nicole's class, but in a sport dominated by men, she encourages women to give it a try.

11 year old surfer, Kennedy McDiarmid (left) and eight year old surfer, Chloe Platenius (right), both share a passion for surfing and love they can do it with just girls!

"I have a shirt that says, 'girls surf too', and it's one of my favorite shirts," said 11 year old surfer, Kennedy McDiarmid.

Surf Sister is the biggest all female instructor surf schools in the world

"Women are way more flexible and they listen a lot easier," said Lohse.

The waves near Wickaninnish Inn on Vancouver Island range from girly to grizzly, but either way it's always great.

"We have really clean water, we have clean air, all sand bottoms, so it's really friendly for beginners. We have waves year round. You may think it's best to go when it's sunny, but it's so much better to go when it's rainy," said Lohse.

Rain or shine, it's always wet. But with proper attire, it's as warm as Hawaii.

"You know what, it's amazing, you put on the wetsuit and you feel like summer inside," said Thicke.

Even when the sun doesn't show up, this stretch of beach always shine for surfers, especially girls who just want to have fun.

