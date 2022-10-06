Find dumpling heaven at Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue

Big flavor in little packages. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Soup Dumplings, or Xiao Long Bao as they are known in China, have been around for centuries. One of the best places to get these little pillows of soupy goodness around here is Supreme Dumplings in Bellevue. They take their dumplings so seriously that they brought in the head chef of the W Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan to train their kitchen staff.

"People always wonder, 'How do you wrap soup inside your xiao long bao?' The secret is we slow boil our broth for over six hours and there's a lot of gelatin in it," said Brandon Tang, owner of Supreme Dumplings. "Once we cool it down in the refrigerator, they become kind of like jelly. And then when it becomes like jelly we're able to mix it with our pork filling and then we can wrap it. And the ones that we wrap, once we steam it, then the heat will liquefy the soup. So when you eat it, it becomes a delicious soup in your mouth."

Some of their most popular xiao long bao, which means "little dumpling in a basket," are their Supreme Pork and the decadent Black Truffle & Chicken dumplings.

But they do more than just dumplings here. Their Pork Chop Fried Rice is super-tender and their Tan Tan Noodles is comfort in a bowl. One of their brand-new menu items is the Supreme Pan-Fried Pork Buns with handmade dough for the buns made in-house.

Supreme Dumplings is open 7 days a week.