Say so long to summer with this quick weeknight meal - Makini's Kitchen

It's a great way to use up the last veggies of the season. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Let's talk pasta! Our own plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows us how to use some end-of-summer vegetables to make the perfect plate. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen.

Coriander Pesto Pasta with Curry Tomato Salad

When I made this dish it was an instant favorite. The fresh coriander and mint in the pesto and delicate curry flavor meeting along with the richness of the cheese toast, makes it modern, unexpected, and very good.

INGREDIENTS:

5 cups cooked rigatoni pasta (about 2.5 cups dry pasta)

1 cup coriander pesto recipe follows

½ cup Follow your hear sour cream

Tomato Salad

1 tablespoon Avocado oil

½ pint multi-color cherry or grape tomatoes sliced

2-3 green onions sliced

Sliced jalapeno or serrano (optional)

Lemon juice

A generous pinch of your favorite curry powder

Flaky salt and pepper

Topping

½ cup Parmesan cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cook pasta according to package directions and doneness to your liking. Slice tomatoes and add to a small mixing bowl along with green onion and jalapeno or serrano if using, squeeze ½ lemon or more if you like, drizzle avocado oil, season with curry seasoning black pepper, and flaky salt and set aside Heat a saucepan add pesto and sour cream, heat and stir to combine reserve about 1 cup of pesto mixture you will need ¾ to 1 cup of sauce for 5 cups of cooked pasta. Add in pasta and toss to completely coat. Once coated split into serving dishes and scoop a spoonful or 2 of tomatoes on top in the center and top with a generous amount of parmesan cheese.

Fresh Coriander pesto

INGREDIENTS:

4 cups packed chopped cilantro

¼ cup chopped mint

1 tablespoon chopped jalapeno

2 teaspoons chopped fresh garlic

1 ½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons almonds

4 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup parmesan cheese

INSTRUCTIONS