The 'Summer of Indie Music' Jones Soda experience features 15 Sub Pop and Hardly Art artists

SEATTLE — Jones Soda Co., known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, has teamed with Sub Pop Records and sister record label Hardly Art to promote 15 artists with albums dropping this summer. This is the latest collaboration between the two iconic Seattle companies both known for over 25 years of artistic innovation through music and imagery.

“If you know the Jones Soda brand we are known for photos on our labels, proud to be uniquely different and march to the beat to your own drum,” said Eric Chastain from Jones Soda.

Through Jones’ REEL LABELS Augmented Reality label series, soda and music fans can see and hear exclusive clips from Sub Pop and Hardly Art artists by scanning soda bottles with the Jones mobile app.

“It's amazing that it looks so real, it looks like the label on the bottle is moving,” said Nick Duncan from Sub Pop Records. “Some of it is like biographical, but some of it is also is just a little window of who these people are.”

After the long pandemic-forced hiatus from the live music experience, Jones sees this as a great opportunity to use its labels to promote up-and-coming bands and celebrate an art form that is so important to the culture of the Jones community.

“Our brand celebrates the art in a way that no other does and music is one of those things,” Eric said.

Indie music enthusiasts can discover new bands as they sip their favorite Jones flavors. Featured artists are based everywhere from Seattle, New York, Chicago, Austin, Virginia, New Jersey, and Massachusetts to Toronto, Montreal, and Tokyo, providing an eclectic mix of sounds to show the diversity of tastes represented by Sub Pop, Hardly Art, and Jones. Independent bands with unique perspectives.

For the “Summer of Indie Music” edition the artist are: