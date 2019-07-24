SEATTLE — We're focusing on rock shows this week, as there's multiple chances to listen to live rock in all forms.

Thurs, 7/25 at 9:00 PM, Mekons at The Tractor Tavern

British art punk band Mekons will be at The Tractor Tavern this Thursday, with Sun Foot. The Mekons have a new album out called Deserted, their 22nd full length album since they formed in 1976.

Fri, 7/26 at 12:00 PM, Summer Cannibals at KEXP

Summer Cannibals is a great northwest rock band that will be at KEXP on Friday at noon for a free, in-studio performance. The band is touring in support of their new album Can't Tell Me No. Summer Cannibals also plays Friday in Tacoma at the new venue Alma Mater.

Sat, 7/27 at 9:00 PM, The Minus 5 at The Tractor Tavern

Another great northwest rock band, The Minus 5, will be at The Tractor Tavern on Saturday. The Minus 5 are back with their new album Stroke Manor following leader Scott McCaughey's stroke in 2017 and subsequent recovery last year. We're extremely glad to see him healthy and back on stage!

Mon & Tues, 7/29 - 7/30 at 8:00 PM, Broken Social Scene at The Neptune

Two chances this week to see Canadian indie rockers Broken Social Scene next Monday and Tuesday at The Neptune. Broken Social Scene recently released a pair of EPs titled, Let's Try The After vol. 1 & 2.

Before I go, this Saturday, July 27th is the 35th anniversary of the release of Prince's movie Purple Rain. If you haven't been to MoPop yet to check out the Prince exhibit, get over to KEXP's Seattle Center neighbor!

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.