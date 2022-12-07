Summer concerts return to the Northwest

There's a little something for every tatse. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Concerts were one of the first things to go away when COVID hit. But thankfully they are back in a big way! Here's a look at a few of the acts headed our way.

Fleet Foxes / June 18 / Moore Theatre

Our summer concert lineup starts off local. Seattle's own Fleet Foxes will be performing live songs for the first time from their 2020 release, "Shore." They play the Moore Theatre on June 18.



Shawn Mendes / June 28 / Climate Pledge Arena

Nothing is holding Shawn Mendes back. The 23-year-old musician is on tour in support of his recent number one album, "Wonder." Mendes will be taking the stage with opener Dermot Kennedy at Climate Pledge Arena on June 28th.



Reo Speedwagon — Styx — Loverboy / July 12 / White River Amphitheatre

July brings a concert with some early 80s icons. REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy will share that stage for a nostalgic night of music at the White River Amphitheatre on July 12.



Kenny Chesney / July 16 / Lumen Field

Country music's summer concert champion is back! Kenny Chesney returns to the Northwest for the first time in two years. You can join his fan base known as the No Shoes Nation when he performs at Lumen Field on July 16.



Mandy Moore / July 17 / The Showbox

From "This is Us" to back on the mic. Mandy Moore returns to her musical roots with a tour for her seventh album, "In Real Life." She plays The Showbox in downtown Seattle on July 17.



B-52s / August 22 / McCaw Hall