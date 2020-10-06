Pacific Science Center pivots to create 'best of both worlds' summer experience

The Science Center turned to YouTube during the stay at home order, but is now planning a blended experience with hands-on activities.

The Pacific Science Center attracts more than 5 million people each year, all to experience the magic of the butterfly house, the planetarium, and the live science shows, to name a few.

So when COVID-19 forced it to close, its leaders faced a most challenging question. "How do you bring that hands on kinetic, facilitated fun of learning to a screen?" said Diane Johns, who serves as the Science Center's Vice President for Exhibits & Life Sciences.

The Science Center's live shows moved to You Tube and they even pulled off it's popular Brewology class virtually. Participants bought their beer in advance from Fremont Brewing Company and then went online for a live beer tasting and Q & A with Sensory Scientist Rachel McKinney.

"It was hands on, you got to drink beer, you got to hear from an engaging expert and it was a blast," said Johns.

The Science Center is now turning its attention to summer. The plan is to offer in person and virtual camps. And like Brewology, they've figured out a way for children attending virtual camp to have some hands on action.

"They will get a kit. we have a designated pick up spot. You pop open your trunk and your children will use that for summer camp. So it's online, but also hands on," explained Johns.

Some of the classes include: Candyology, Get set to be a Vet, and Playground physics, just to name a few. And they even have some girls only camps.