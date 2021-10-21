Sue Bird vs. Shaq ?

SEATTLE — Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal has four national championships. The Seattle Storm's Sue Bird also has four national championships. Perhaps Shaq could suggest some sort of tiebreaker?
"No, I give her the title," O'Neal said, during a visit to Seattle's newly renovated Climate Pledge Arena.
"Oh, she's better looking," he said, "She's a better shooter, she's a better player. Sometimes you just have to hail to the queen. People don't talk about women's sports enough, and she's a hell of an athlete, hell of a person. It's hers. I love you Sue Bird."