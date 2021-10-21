Sue Bird vs. Shaq ?

SEATTLE — Basketball great Shaquille O'Neal has four national championships. The Seattle Storm's Sue Bird also has four national championships. Perhaps Shaq could suggest some sort of tiebreaker?

"Oh, she's better looking," he said, "She's a better shooter, she's a better player. Sometimes you just have to hail to the queen. People don't talk about women's sports enough, and she's a hell of an athlete, hell of a person. It's hers. I love you Sue Bird."