Kid corn maze expert Kamerin Scott Bindell fills us in on secrets to successfully navigating a corn maze. The advice could be equally applied to navigating life.

What is the secret to getting through the corn maze?

The secret is try never going too far to the sides or to back. You always want to try to go forward, and then if you go through a dead end, you turn around and try to find another way to go forward. It's just trying to always go forward, cause if you don't you somehow get lost in the corn maze, especially those big ones. They're pretty tricky, but all you have to do is just keep going forward.

What if it's really big and I get lost?

I'd expect you to try and use a flashlight.

I'm kind of confused. The entrance is the exit or the exit is the entrance?

It's both. They're all in one straight line. So either way you go you'd be in a straight line but you'd try to go forward the whole time we get stuck. Well go on and try to keep going forward. Sometimes you can go to the side to try to go forward but it just makes sense for you to just try to always go forward. If you're just going forward you're going to be OK. Because forward is the way out. Side to side's not. Just try not to turn back. That's pretty much the secret.

Hunter Farms 1921 WA-106, Union, WA 98592

See also | Pull your pumpkin off the vine at Hunter Farm's 50 acre pumpkin patch

King 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING