Seattle graphic designer offers fresh take on a classic accessory

Isabela Montalvo wanted to make the enamel pins she could never find. #k5evening

SEATTLE — They may be small in size, but Studio Montalvo's colorful enamel pins are larger than life. Isabela Montalvo is the designer.

"Studio Montalvo is a fun, feisty accessories business. It was a fun hobby during the pandemic. I felt like I needed a creative outlet. I didn't see pins for Latinos and I wanted to make pins that I didn't have," shared Isabela, who is a graphic designer by trade.

Montalvo's designs are often a reflection of what's on her mind.

"I have a lot of feminist pins, Latinx. I throw in pop culture, blockbusters. I'm a millennial and I have lots of things that millennials gravitate towards," said Montalvo.

The pins also share a part of her story. Her parents were born in Mexico and immigrated to the United States, where she was born.

Through her designs, she celebrates that migration.

Ten percent of Studio Montalvo proceeds benefit the non-profit, United We Dream, which is a youth-led immigrant advocacy group.