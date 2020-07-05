Washington poised to select 2020 Youth of the Year in online event

SEATTLE — Youth of the Year is an annual program put on by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. The national winner receives a $100,000 academic scholarship. But it all starts on the local level, with teens competing to become their county's Youth of the Year and then moving on to the state level and regional levels. Washington will select its winner this Friday and that person will receive a $5,000 dollar scholarship.
Candidates are judged on academics, leadership and commitment to their community. But they also must give a speech and complete an interview.
Get to know this year's candidates here.
Washington's Youth of the Year competition will be featured live on Facebook this Friday at 3pm PST. Meet the fifteen finalists and see who will move on to the regional competition.