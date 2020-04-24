Extraction / April 24 / Netflix

A Marvel man comes to Netflix. In the movie Extraction, Chris Hemsworth trades in his hammer for a-whole-lotta ammo as a mercenary hired to "extract" the 16-year-old son of a south Asian drug kingpin. Expect to see plenty of bullets and biceps in this one when it comes out this Friday.



The Blair Witch Project / April 24 / MoPop Livestream

Looking for a good scare? MoPop is doing a weekly watch-a-long series. This week's film is the indie-classic, The Blair Witch Project. MoPop will have the film's co-director and producers on hand via Zoom for a Livestream discussion. The event is free, but you need to register on their web site to watch, and you need to get your own copy of the film to play along too. This happens Friday night on a computer near you.



The Gentleman / Out This Week / Blu-Ray Rent

And finally out this week is the film, The Gentleman. Director Guy Ritchie goes back to his early film form in this crime comedy featuring Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant, just to name a few of the stars in a movie that's full of them.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

