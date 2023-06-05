Celebrate the upcoming strawberry season with a shortcut shortcake - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — The Skagit Valley is known for producing great strawberries. So what do you do with them besides eating them right out of the carton? Plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you her take on strawberry shortcake.
Shortcut strawberry shortcake with whipped cream
INGREDIENTS
- 1 or 2 containers of Pillsbury grand southern homestyle buttermilk biscuits (yes these are plant-based)
- 1 container of Truwhip or other plant-based whipped cream
- 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
- Strawberry skillet jam (recipe below)
Strawberry skillet jam
Summertime in Seattle means strawberries. We go strawberry picking and before you know it, our house is overrun with strawberries. This quick skillet recipe makes great use of your extra fruit without too much extra fuss. Serve this jam with strawberry shortcake, on ice cream or with your morning toast.
INGREDIENTS
- 32 oz container or about 6 cups roughly chopped strawberries
- Zest one lemon or 2 tsp lemon zest
- Juice of 2 lemons or roughly ½ cup lemon juice
- 3/4-1 cup sugar
- Generous pinch of salt
Instructions
In a deep pan or sauce pot add strawberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, and salt. On TK heat, cook down for about 30-40 minutes or until the fruit becomes thick like jam, keeping in mind it will thicken up more when cold. Remove from heat and store in glass containers. The jam will keep for a while in the fridge.
Cook's note: If you don’t have 40 minutes for this to jam mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 1-2 tablespoons of water, make a slurry, and add into strawberries to thicken quicker. Once the jam is ready place in the fridge and allow to cool down a bit.
To make shortcakes
Bake biscuits according to package directions. Remove from the oven and once the jam is cooled down, start with a layer of fresh strawberry slices. Then add a layer of jam. Then place your top biscuit and add another layer of jam, and top with whipped cream.