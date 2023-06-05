Celebrate the upcoming strawberry season with a shortcut shortcake - Makini's Kitchen

In-season strawberries make this dessert even better. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The Skagit Valley is known for producing great strawberries. So what do you do with them besides eating them right out of the carton? Plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro shows you her take on strawberry shortcake.



Shortcut strawberry shortcake with whipped cream

INGREDIENTS

1 or 2 containers of Pillsbury grand southern homestyle buttermilk biscuits (yes these are plant-based)

1 container of Truwhip or other plant-based whipped cream

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

Strawberry skillet jam (recipe below)

Summertime in Seattle means strawberries. We go strawberry picking and before you know it, our house is overrun with strawberries. This quick skillet recipe makes great use of your extra fruit without too much extra fuss. Serve this jam with strawberry shortcake, on ice cream or with your morning toast.

INGREDIENTS

32 oz container or about 6 cups roughly chopped strawberries

Zest one lemon or 2 tsp lemon zest

Juice of 2 lemons or roughly ½ cup lemon juice

3/4-1 cup sugar

Generous pinch of salt

Instructions

In a deep pan or sauce pot add strawberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, and salt. On TK heat, cook down for about 30-40 minutes or until the fruit becomes thick like jam, keeping in mind it will thicken up more when cold. Remove from heat and store in glass containers. The jam will keep for a while in the fridge.

Cook's note: If you don’t have 40 minutes for this to jam mix 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 1-2 tablespoons of water, make a slurry, and add into strawberries to thicken quicker. Once the jam is ready place in the fridge and allow to cool down a bit.

To make shortcakes