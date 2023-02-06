The experience that will make you feel like a character in the popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things'

Fans will be fully transported into the darker side of Hawkins.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Fans of Netflix's "Stranger Things" get to be the protagonist in their own "Stranger Things" adventure at a fully immersive experience that's in Seattle through Aug. 8.

Without a doubt, “Stranger Things” has entertained fans for four seasons, a creation of the Duffer brothers that took over Netflix.

The American science fiction drama takes place in the 1980s and focuses on a fictional town called Hawkins. Viewers learn to love the unique characters of the show. So it is no surprise that the experience for this show will be a one-of-a-kind adventure for viewers.

“Here at the Stranger Things Experience, fans get a chance to have their own adventure in the world of stranger things with a unique storyline specific to these experiences that we develop in collaboration with the Duffer brothers,” said Netflix spokesperson Isis Arias.

Guests must unlock their secret powers through an interactive tour that immerses guests in the hit television series.

“When you come to Stranger Things, the experience you are actually going through is a really cool immersive experience through Hawkins Lab,” said Arias.

Hawkins Lab invites guests to participate in a new study. What could possibly go wrong? Guests volunteer as test subjects and take part in an interactive journey full of surprises.

Participants have the opportunity to interact with friends and family and enjoy a throwback to the '80s at the Mix-Tape Room, where guests explore nostalgic shops and iconic locations from the show. There are themed food and drinks, fun photo ops, and "Stranger Things" merchandise.

“There are things that you'll recognize from the show,” said Arias. “You get to hang out in our '80s scene, bar the upside.”

The experience will be in Seattle until Aug. 8. Tickets for standard adults start at $45, and standard youth (5-17) tickets start at $34.

There is an age requirement. The experience contains mature language and graphic imagery and effects. Children under 5 will not be admitted, and anyone under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.