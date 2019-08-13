SEATTLE — Stoup Brewing in Ballard is a great neighborhood spot to enjoy local beers. Plus, they recently added six-thousand square feet of production space, so you know what that means... more beer!

Visitors can enjoy their suds in both the brewery space and Stoup's outdoor patio area. This sunny spot welcomes dogs and kids and has overhead shades to keep cool on especially warm days.

Stoup welcomes well-behaved furry friends.

Stoup has a selection of rotating beers on tap. Their most popular beer is the Citra IPA, a bright and sunny IPA that is a definite fan favorite. Stoup makes a wide selection of beers from porters to pale ales -- so there's a brew for every beer lover on the menu.

Stoup Brewing has a rotating selection of beers.

Fun fact -- "stoup" is a word that originated in Scotland and Northern England. It means a cup or a tankard. Used in a sentence- "Fill up my stoup with some beer from Stoup Brewing, while I stoop on this stoop!".

Stoup Brewing | 206-457-5524 | 1108 NW 52nd Street

