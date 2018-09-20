TACOMA, WASH. — Broadway's Best Antiques is selling one of the storybook characters from Never Never Land, the fairy-tale themed park that used to be in Point Defiance.

Never Never Land was started up in 1964 and enchanted children for more than 40 years before weather and vandals got the best of the place. Many of the characters spent years stored in the basement of an old downtown building before the owner decided to sell them off.

All but a couple figures have been sold, mostly to nostalgic locals. The price tag for the character on sale at Broadway's Best Antiques? $600.

Broadway's Best Antiques, 742 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402

