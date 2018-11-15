Tacoma, WASH — At Waffle Stop in Tacoma's Proctor District, Samuel Larson, his wife, his mother and his daughter have made serving up waffles a family business. The crew tried the Very Berry Medley, The Mess Haul and the Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles. Waffle Stop is open daily from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Also See: Wed 11/14, Waffle Stop in Tacoma, Full Episode KING 5 Evening

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING