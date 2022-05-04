Still Spa in Kirkland is picturesque spot for a friend-cation

The recently-renovated spa just introduced a menu of new treatments. #k5evening

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Interested in booking a “girls’ trip” without taking a long journey?

The recently-renovated Still Spa at the The Woodmark Hotel in Kirkland is a picturesque spot for a friend-cation.

Located alongside Lake Washington at Carillon Point, the spa is adjacent to restaurants and boutiques — the kind of place where you can truly unwind, for hours.



"And people will!” said Alyssa Boyce, Still Spa Director “They'll come in here and do the 6-hour package of a spa day, or stay at the hotel and do a staycation."

In March, the spa introduced 10 new options to the menu — four facials, two unique massages, and four body treatments.



The CBD Pedicure ($85 for 60 minutes) is an ideal option for friends. Guests can sit side-by-side in the pedicure room, surrounded by windows looking out on the water.

“You start with the lavender soak, which is anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, it feels amazing and smells amazing,” Boyce said. "Then there’s a coffee CBD scrub, so it's hemp-infused, followed by CBD mud, which is so soothing and leaves your skin buttery-smooth."



Another new offering for an individual guest is the Signature HydraFacial ($189 weekdays, $199 weekends.) It’s a non-laser skin resurfacing procedure, using a tool that functions like a tiny vacuum. Serums filled with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid are gently brushed into the skin.

"Gentle suction. Gentle,” Boyce said, laughing. “It does cleanse, exfoliation, extraction, and hydration. In 30 minutes, you see the results right away. It leaves your skin completely glowing."

The Himalayan Salt Body Treatment ($195 weekdays, $205 weekends) is also new — a 75-minute relaxing massage and exfoliation. Boyce says the fine Himalayan salt back scrub and Himalayan salt rock exfoliator can impact everything from inflammation to cellulite.



“Trying to mix the spa day with results-driven (treatments) — that's a perfect treatment for it, because it feels like you're relaxing but you're getting all those benefits, too,” she said.