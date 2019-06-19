SEATTLE — Seattle has a new private club in the First Hill neighborhood – and it’s 100% BYOB.

"Most traditional private clubs have been rooted in tradition around status or what you do for a living. We're a little bit different in that we have no dress code, we like our members to come as they are,” said Sharon Provins, co-founder of Birch Road Cellar. "Our members truly feel like it's an extension of their home and a place where they can be themselves."

Birch Road Cellar’s members bring their own bottles of liquor, wine or beer and store them in private lockers. They can access the space daily from 8am – 2am to hang out, get work done or entertain guests.

"You help yourself, you have all the glassware that you would need,” Provins said. “The best part is, you don't clean up. We take care of that for you. But it is self-service."

Birch Road Cellar is located inside the historic carriage house to Stimson Green mansion.

"Originally, it was a true carriage house. There used to be a cow that lived here, and a horse named Doctor,” Provins said. "Then it was the actual offices for the Bullitt Foundation."

The space now includes a main bar/tasting room and an upstairs room called the Hay Loft where members congregate during the day for coffee. There’s also a small dining room that can be reserved for private dinners or meetings at no extra cost.

"You can bring your own food, you already have your booze stashed away here, so all you need are the people to make it a great night,” Provins said.

The idea is already catching on. David Meyr lives in a 500 square foot apartment so there isn’t much space to entertain at home. He stops by Birch Road Cellar 2-3 times a week.

"I am definitely not your private club type. I just have a good time and I want a place to hang out,” he said. “It's almost like my living room, expanded by thousands of feet."

Membership starts at $105/month for two people and they can each bring two friends when they visit.

Birch Road Cellar is located at 1212 Minor Ave. in Seattle.